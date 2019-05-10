 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. heat wave breaks 15 temperature records on Thursday; more set to fall

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. heat wave breaks 15 temperature records on Thursday; more set to fall

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Fifteen temperature records were broken in British Columbia Thursday and several more could fall Friday as a heat wave settles across the province.

Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for the unseasonable heat.

The mercury hit 29.5 C in Squamish, breaking the old record of 26.1 set 51 years ago, while a 141-year-old record toppled in Pitt Meadows as the Vancouver suburb reached 28, edging the old mark of 27.8 set in 1878.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather office predicts the Fraser Canyon community of Lytton will reach 32 Friday, while a high of 28 is forecast in the north coast city of Terrace and the southeastern B.C. town of Creston is forecast to reach 30 by Sunday.

Environment Canada’s longer range forecasts show conditions are expected to moderate and much-needed, more seasonable showers could reach the south coast by next week.

Moisture in May and June protects B.C.’s woodlands during the dry summer months, but concern is growing because snowpacks are below average, spring rains have been scant and the wildfire danger is already moderate to high in many areas.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter