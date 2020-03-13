B.C. high school locked down after staff member seriously injured in attack

A staff member has been seriously hurt in an attack at a school in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say an emergency response team has been sent to L.A. Matheson Secondary School and the building has been locked down.

They say a staff member was assaulted just before 8:30 a.m. and has been taken to hospital.

A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey KIA.

Police are appealing for information from witnesses or from anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam footage.

RCMP have not said how the staff member was injured but say updates will be provided when more information is available.

