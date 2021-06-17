 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. housing task force recommends cutting capital-gains exemption, boosting supply

Frances Bula
VANCOUVER
Open this photo in gallery

A condo tower under construction is pictured in downtown Vancouver on February 9, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A B.C. expert housing panel has recommended some far-reaching changes to development rules and taxes as part of an effort to grapple with one of the country’s worst markets for affordable homeownership or rentals.

The recommendations include reviewing the impact of the country’s capital-gains tax exemption, which is something every homeowner receives on a principal residence. The panel said it should be done “with careful consideration of fairness and efficiency.”

The panel’s report calls for phasing out the B.C. homebuyer grant, which currently provides almost $1-billion in rebates on property taxes to owners throughout the province, and use that for social housing.

These are among the 23 recommendations put forward by the panel, which also received funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The panel was headed by former NDP deputy premier Joy MacPhail and included members of the development industry, the non-profit housing sector, as well as the banking sector, a business-association leader and a tech CEO.

The report says cities should have to comply with time limits for approving new developments, and the time-consuming and unpredictable practice of negotiating community-amenity contributions from builders should end.

In addition, the province should start an acquisition fund so that non-profits can buy some of the cheap, older apartment buildings that exist, instead of allowing them be snapped up by investors.

And renters, the panel says, should be eligible for tax credits and a special TFSA program if tax policy for homeowners doesn’t change.

“By almost any measure, British Columbians’ ability to rent or purchase homes that meet their needs at costs they can afford has worsened in recent decades, with little or no sign of reversal,” says the report’s opening paragraph.

The report focused on five keys areas to be improved. The first is planning that “proactively encourages housing.” Next were reforming fees on property development, expanding the supply of non-profit housing, improving co-ordination among all levels of government, and levelling the field between renters and owners.

While there has been a lot of debate in Vancouver about housing, particularly about the role of foreign investors in driving up prices, the report emphasized repeatedly that the biggest problem – and potential solution – is supply.

The report said the country needs to go back to the kind of investment in social housing it had in the 1990s, when one in every 10 apartments or houses built was subsidized by federal money.

As well, it said, there needs to be more construction of all kinds.

“Persistent growth in housing prices and rents, combined with perennially low rental vacancy rates indicate … that supply remains below what is needed to moderate prices and improve affordability,” the report said.

“When housing is scarce, middle-income households compete more directly with low-income households for rental units, in turn hurting low-income households’ chances of being housed adequately or at all.

“In expensive markets, addressing the lack of any and all types of housing – rental or ownership, affordable or high-end, high-rise, mid-rise or low-rise – helps reduce the upward pressure on prices citywide.”

