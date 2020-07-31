 Skip to main content
British Columbia

BC Hydro says Site C dam project now faces delays, rising costs due to COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
The Site C dam location is seen along the Peace River, in Fort St. John, B.C., on April 18, 2017.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s massive Site C hydroelectric dam project has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and now faces construction delays and rising costs.

BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley says in a quarterly update submitted to the B.C. Utilities Commission that the pandemic has had a material impact on safety, cost and schedule for the project in northeast B.C.

Site C’s budget in April 2018 was estimated at $10.7-billion, including reserve and contingency funds amounting to about $1.5-billion for unexpected costs.

O’Riley’s update to the utilities commission does not estimate the extent of increased costs but says reserve funds are being accessed.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says in a statement that he’s concerned about the news and has appointed former deputy finance minister Peter Milburn as a special advisor to the project.

Site C will be the third dam and hydroelectric generating station on the Peace River and will provide enough energy to power the equivalent of about 450,000 homes per year in B.C.

