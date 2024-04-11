A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in the trial process.

Justice Lance Bernard made the ruling Thursday, with reasons to follow, moments after defence lawyer Kevin McCullough made his final rebuttal in the application that could have seen Ali go free.

“Given that this matter has gone over a two-week period, I’ve had some opportunity to consider the application,” Bernard said.

“I’m satisfied that the application should be dismissed,” he said.

Ali’s sentencing date is to be determined at a hearing next Tuesday.

He faces a mandatory life term with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A jury found Ali guilty on Dec. 8 of first-degree murder in the death of the girl whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. The girl’s name is protected under a publication ban.

Jurors reached their verdict less than 24 hours after they began deliberating at the end of the eight-month trial.

McCullough had filed the so-called Jordan application on the grounds that too much time had passed between his client being charged and the trial concluding, a limit the Supreme Court of Canada has set at 30 months.

He said his client had been in custody for 63 months, more than double the limit.

But Crown lawyer Daniel Porte blamed the delays mostly on the defence and “discrete exceptional events,” including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the judge that if those events were subtracted, it would have only taken about 25 months to conclude the trial, which is within the High Court’s threshold.

In his final reply to the court, McCullough said there should have been a complete transcript of the court proceedings related to Ali, and the judge should not rely on “snippets” provided by the Crown to inform a ruling on delays.

“They are inaccurate and they do not paint a full picture of the proceedings before you,” he said.

“You should disregard the entirety of the hollow Crown submissions regarding anything that deals with the calculation of delay,” McCullough told the judge.