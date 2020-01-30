 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Victoria
The Canadian Press
A man gets into a taxi in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says talks are underway with the taxi industry to ensure sustained and improved services for passengers with disabilities.

Trevena says the talks involve providing the taxi industry with a portion of the 30-cent trip fee that ride-hailing companies must contribute toward a passenger accessibility fund because their licences don’t require them to provide vehicles for disabled passengers.

The Vancouver Taxi Association filed petitions in British Columbia Supreme Court this week alleging unfairness over the licence approvals for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft.

The court documents, which seek the approvals for Uber and Lyft to be quashed, say the rules that require taxi firms to provide wheelchair accessible vehicles do not apply to the ride-hailing companies.

Trevena says the government has also been working with the Insurance Corp. of B.C. to offer taxi drivers with a new product that is the equivalent to what is available for ride-hailing drivers.

The first week of ride-hailing in the Metro Vancouver area has seen legal challenges by the taxi and ride-hailing industries and the mayor of Surrey take steps to prevent Uber from operating in the city.

