B.C. Throne Speech delivered amid pipeline protesters blocking access to legislature

Open this photo in gallery Protesters in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs block the entrance to the library at legislature before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Amid chaotic protests that blocked access to the B.C. Legislature on Tuesday, the NDP government began the spring legislative session with a promise to move forward with the liquefied natural gas project that has prompted blockades across the country.

A co-ordinated force of hundreds of protesters arrived Tuesday morning, blocking all entrances to the parliament buildings and forcing the government to delay the official proceedings that mark the start of a new sitting of the House. Elected officials were escorted by security officers through jostling, noisy crowds who chanted, “take apart the settler state.”

Wet’suwet’en chiefs vs. RCMP: A guide to the dispute over B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin eventually found safe passage into the building and read the Speech from the Throne – a stay-the-course account of how the NDP government says it is building a stronger British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project that drew environmental and Indigenous supporters to the protest lines outside was mentioned in the speech only as an example of the government’s efforts to grow the economy within the limits of its CleanBC climate agenda.

“As work gets underway on the LNG Canada project – the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history – this government is seeking ways to reduce [greenhouse gas] emissions overall,” Ms. Austin read.

Open this photo in gallery Protesters in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs camp out in front of legislature before the speech from the throne in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Protesters have been camping at the front entrance to the legislature since last week in support of a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders who are battling Coastal GasLink. The pipeline, which is part of the infrastructure needed for the $40-billion LNG Canada project in Kitimat, has the support of all 20 elected First Nation councils along the route support the project.

The minority NDP government, which requires the support of the Green caucus to remain in power, devoted most of its Throne Speech to recapping its efforts over the past two-and-a-half years to make life more just, and more affordable.

“As British Columbians greet this new day, and a new decade, they are starting to move forward,” Ms. Austin read, reciting initiatives to increase affordable housing, open up new child care spaces, and improve public transit.

“Today, more British Columbians are waking up with a safe and secure roof over their heads. ... And when they review their bank statements, many families have more money left at the end of the month than they did three years ago.”

While protesters outside angrily denounced the government for failing to heed to demands of those Wet’suwet’en chiefs who want the pipeline permits torn up, Ms. Austin noted the province has led the country with its efforts to achieve reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Wet'suwet'en supporter Leah Melville chants with protesters on the steps of legislature before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

“B.C. made history when this legislature unanimously endorsed the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act,” the speech notes. “It was a proud moment in this province’s history. But the work has only just begun.”

The NDP government intends to introduce a balanced budget on Feb. 18, but with little room for new spending initiatives. The Throne Speech avoided new commitments that come with a price tag.

It promises to ensure paid leave, for up to five days, for workers fleeing domestic violence. It promises no new money for public sector teachers who are demanding additional funds to settle their labour contract, but says a law will be introduced this spring to ban guns from schools, universities and hospitals.

The largest financial commitment – although it does not appear to require new capital this year – is an expansion of B.C.'s transportation capital plan. That plan will now target the fast-growing communities in the Fraser Valley, the speech states.

“British Columbians can look forward to more options like rapid transit, HOV lanes and commuter rail out to the Fraser Valley, and high-speed rail connections with our neighbours to the south.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.