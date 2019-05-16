B.C. Legislature clerk resigns after multiple findings of misconduct

Open this photo in gallery Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, left, and clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 26, 2018. BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

An independent review has found the clerk of the B.C. Legislature engaged in misconduct by securing benefits for his personal advantage and filing improper expense claims.

Shortly after the release of the report, Craig James, the clerk, announced he was retiring from his position.

The review by former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin also cleared the sergeant-at-arms, Gary Lenz, in a spending scandal that has caused turmoil at the legislature since late last year.

Both men were suspended from the legislature. They denied wrongdoing over accusations levelled by Speaker Darryl Plecas of inappropriate expenses and overspending. No criminal charges have been laid in the matter.

“I have had enough,” Craig James said in a statement, issued after the release of Ms. McLachlin’s report on the situation.

He cited public ridicule, humiliation and the hurt inflicted on his family over the situation.

“In an effort to put an end to that, I have decided to retire, and reach a settlement with the Legislative Assembly,” he said in the statement.

In the legislature, Government House Leader Mike Farnworth would not disclose the terms of Mr. James’s departure, but said he would be entitled to a full pension as any public servant would.

He said Mr. Lenz will remain on a paid leave until the other three probes – a workplace review, RCMP investigation and the Auditor-General’s forensic audit – are complete.

But he said the “fair, impartial and independent” report by Ms. McLachlin should help repair the public’s trust in the institution of the legislature.

“The public expects – and all members of the House expect – that this place functions the way it is supposed to. I can tell you that these recent events have caused significant questions in the minds of the public, but also the people in this building,” Mr. Farnworth said.

“I view the McLachlin report important not just in terms of the allegations in the Speaker’s report, but also in helping to start restore the confidence in this institution.”

Mr. James said in his statement that he had provided detailed written submissions and supporting documents in response to Mr. Plecas’s allegations, but the material was not referred to or addressed in Ms. McLachlin’s report and is not known to the public or press.

“I believe the public has a right to see those submissions and documents, so they can know and understand the whole picture and judge the truth of these matters for themselves,” he said.

Mr. Lenz was scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas said he still hopes the public will be compensated for misspent dollars. “We still have issues outstanding and hopefully we’ll get to a place where that can happen.”

He would not say if he was satisfied that Mr. James has retired. “I’d rather not comment on that.”​

In her report, Ms. McLachlin found Mr. James engaged in misconduct related to expense claims for two suits, three luggage purchases and private insurance premiums to the legislative assembly.

She also said Mr. James engaged in misconduct by directing the creation of three benefits to his personal advantage outside of established protocols, notably a retirement benefit, a resignation benefit and death benefit.

And she said Mr. James engaged in misconduct by removing alcohol from the legislature precinct without accounting for it, and keeping a wood splitter and trailer purchased for the legislature for almost a year, “and using both for personal purposes.”

Ms. McLachlin, who was appointed in March, as a special investigator on the file, said, there is a lack of clarity on who has authority for administrative matters at the legislature, and various aspects of vacation entitlement policies and practices.

She recommended that the assembly might wish to clarify how expenses are handled that appear to be both business related and personal, such as uniforms, gifts and electronics.