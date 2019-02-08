B.C. legislature officers deny spending allegations

The two senior officials at the centre of an alleged spending scandal in the B.C. Legislature have provided detailed denials of wrongdoing, calling the allegations brought forward by Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas unfounded.

The Speaker has alleged flagrant spending and other abuses of taxpayer money by Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, prompting a criminal investigation by the RCMP that is still ongoing. The two senior officers of the Legislature were suspended with pay last November, but Mr. Plecas did not outline the details of alleged wrongdoing until January.

The allegations have led to an investigation by the Auditor-General, and commitments from elected officials on all sides of the House to enact reforms to ensure more transparency and stricter spending controls within the legislature.

Mr. James made his case in writing to the all-party Legislative Assembly Management Committee (LAMC), saying he was not guilty of any wrongdoing or misconduct − and stressed that his expenses were explicitly approved by the Speaker himself.

Mr. Lenz, in his own 62-page report, asked for his job back.

Members of the LAMC have not yet met to discuss the responses. Copies of the two reports were obtained by The Globe and Mail, and the committee is currently consulting legal counsel before deciding its next move.

“I have done nothing wrong and I wish to return to work,” Mr. Lenz wrote. “As your Sergeant-at-Arms, I have sworn to lay down my life for your protection when dire threats arise against you,” he said. “I have dedicated the last 13 years of my life to serving the people of British Columbia.”

Mr. James said he was “disappointed” that concerns were not brought to him. “I had no opportunity to explain why those concerns are not well-founded, before my reputation was demolished on the basis of a one-sided and inaccurate document.”

The concerns about Mr. James and Mr. Lenz only became public in November, when the pair were escorted from the legislature by police. MLAs had just voted to suspend them with pay and two special prosecutors were appointed. The two officers said at the time they had no idea what the allegations against them were.

Mr. Plecas revealed he had been secretly investigating the pair – along with the help of his chief of staff – since at least August. Police were called in September and special prosecutors were appointed Oct. 1.

After weeks of hints at the enormity of the allegations, Mr. Plecas last month submitted his 76-page report, which outlined his concerns to the LAMC. The committee made the report public.

Mr. Plecas alleged that the pair reaped hundreds of thousands of dollars in overspending on travel, jewellery and other inappropriate benefits, and charged personal purchases to taxpayers. Among the items Mr. Plecas said were inappropriately charged included a wood-splitter and trailer − together worth about $13,000 − that were bought by the Legislative Assembly, but never arrived on site. The report says the items “were delivered directly to Mr. James’s personal residence.”

Mr. James, in his rebuttal, said there was nothing improper in the purchases. “I was storing them while storage space at the legislature … was being constructed.”

As well, Mr. Plecas says he found evidence of inappropriate payouts of cash in lieu of vacation, and travel at the Legislative Assembly’s expense “for what appears to be other than legitimate work purposes.”

The report includes allegations of overspending on trips abroad – accompanied by family members – with questionable business rationales. Mr. Plecas also said he has uncovered evidence of unrecorded vacations and personal purchases that were charged to the Legislative Assembly.

In one example, Mr. Plecas recounted his first overseas trip with the two officers to Britain for meetings, and that they took him to an exclusive men’s wear shop in London to be fitted for a new Speaker’s hat. At that time, Mr. James bought a new suit and other items worth $1,300, while Mr. Lenz purchased $660 worth of items, including mother-of-pearl cufflinks and an onyx and silver stud set. All those items were charged to the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Lenz defended his travel and benefits. “The trips that I took were not boondoggles. They were for important business of the Legislative Assembly,” he wrote. He said his expenses were “legitimate and reasonable."