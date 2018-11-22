B.C. Liberals accuse Speaker of trying to appoint aide as sergeant-at-arms

Open this photo in gallery Speaker of the B.C. legislature Darryl Plecas delivers remarks before the speech from the throne in the legislative assembly in Victoria, B.C., on Sept. 8, 2017. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Liberals have accused the legislature’s Speaker of seeking to install his political aide in the position of the sergeant-at-arms after urging House leaders in a closed-door meeting this week to suspend the current long-serving official.

Gary Lenz and clerk of the House Craig James were escorted from the building the next morning by police after MLAs unanimously voted to suspend them. Later, the province’s criminal justice branch confirmed two special prosecutors have been appointed to oversee a criminal investigation.

MLAs have remained silent on what they were told. But Thursday, BC Liberal House leader Mary Polak released a sworn statement about the events, saying Speaker Darryl Plecas wanted his hand-picked aide Alan Mullen installed as acting sergeant-at-arms.

“My immediate answer was ‘No’,” said Ms. Polak.

Mr. Plecas has not yet spoken to the media about his role in investigating and then filing a complaint to police about Mr. Lenz and Mr. James, but said Thursday he will issue a statement later in the day. “I am not sure you have the correct story there,” Mr. Plecas told reporters. “I am sure you will find it interesting, what I have to say this afternoon.”

While MLAs voted to approve the decision to suspend the two men, Ms. Polak now says they were given almost no information. She made her public statement after hearing Mr. Plecas’ special adviser Alan Mullen speak publicly about his role in the removal of the two officers.

What Mr. Mullen did not disclose to the media, however, was that Mr. Plecas had nominated him to the job.

Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson said he is troubled by the revelations about Mr. Mullen and said the public deserves answers.

“This is a test for our democracy.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Mullen confirmed Mr. Plecas had had concerns for months about the legislature’s top two unelected officials since at least the start of the year and his office submitted a formal complaint to police in August, leading to the dramatic explusions this week.

Mr. Mullen said Wednesday he was hired by the Speaker in January as a political adviser to help Mr. Plecas look into his concerns about the administrative duties of the two officers. Mr. Mullen declined to detail the allegations against Mr. Lenz and Mr. James.

By this summer, Mr. Mullen said, he and the Speaker had consulted with what he called a constitutional expert, who was not named. In late August, he said that he and Mr. Plecas took their concerns to the Victoria Police Department and the RCMP.

A month later, the RCMP asked Assistant Deputy Attorney-General Peter Juk to appoint a special prosecutor, and on Oct. 1, two senior lawyers with experience handling sensitive matters that might cross into the political realm were appointed to manoeuvre through the inquiry.

Mr. James, who has served the legislature since the 1980s, told reporters as he was escorted out of his office that he has been given no indication of the reasons for his removal.

Mr. Mullen said in an interview on Wednesday that he and Mr. Plecas called all three House leaders into the Speaker’s office on Monday to ask them to pass a motion putting the two officers on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“I know the House leaders were presented with the information, they felt it was enough information to take it back to their caucus and present that motion,” he said.

Mr. Mullen said it was his decision to call the Victoria Police Department to escort the two men out of the building.

“I wish there was a nicer way to do it. If it had been anybody else in the building, then it could have been done in a way more private way," he said. “They are appointed at the pleasure of the members [of the Legislative Assembly], and they must be removed at the pleasure of the members.”

In an e-mailed response to a series of questions, RCMP Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said the decision to escort the officers out of the buildings on Tuesday was not an RCMP decision.

Mr. Plecas has been a controversial figure at the legislature.

He was elected as a BC Liberal MLA, but took the non-partisan post as the Speaker of the House in September, 2017. His decision ended a looming crisis for the minority government by eliminating the need for the NDP to provide one of its own members as Speaker, who would have to regularly break tie votes.

Mr. Plecas was kicked out of the Liberal Party for taking the post, which was deemed a betrayal of his former caucus colleagues.