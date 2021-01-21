BC Liberals announce seven-member committee to oversee upcoming leadership campaign

Open this photo in gallery BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answer questions during a news conference at the legislature, in Victoria, on Feb. 19, 2019. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

A former British Columbia finance minister and a current member of the legislature are part of a seven-member committee overseeing the upcoming Liberal leadership campaign to replace former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Colin Hansen, a former Liberal cabinet minister, has been appointed co-chair of the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee, sharing the job with Victoria lawyer Roxanne Helme.

Wilkinson resigned after the Liberals not only lost the election last fall, but seats that were once considered safe for the party.

Prince George Liberal Shirley Bond is currently serving as interim party leader and has said 2021 will be a year of reflection, renewal and rebuilding for the party.

Other members of the leadership election committee include current Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, Derek Lew of Vancouver, Sarah Sidhu of Port Moody, Don Silversides of Prince Rupert and Cameron Stolz of Prince George.

The committee’s mandate includes determining the timeline for the leadership election, establishing the campaign’s rules and implementing the election process for party members.

