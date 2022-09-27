B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria on Feb. 22. Mr. Falcon had promised to canvass a party name change as part of his leadership platform.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The BC Liberals are proposing to take a new name that would end the decades-long confusion between the provincial party and the unaffiliated Liberal Party of Canada.

After losing two successive elections, BC Liberal members chose a new leader this summer, and now are being asked to change the party’s name to “BC United.”

Caroline Elliott, vice-president of the party, said the proposed name change – which will have to be finalized by a membership vote later this year – is designed to reflect a quest for renewal, rather than a rejection of the Liberal brand.

“We really want to be quite respectful of the name that we’ve used for so many years – we’ve won many elections and we were the governing party under that name for a very long time,” she said Tuesday. “It’s really about ensuring that our name is inclusive and reflects who we are as a party.”

The BC Liberal party describes itself as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.” In practice, it has long been a coalition of the political centre-right, taking support from both federal Liberals and Conservatives. It has periodically toyed with a name change to eliminate the perception of ties with the federal Liberals.

Ms. Elliott said the party is looking at much broader changes as it prepares for the next provincial election, currently set for 2024.

“Renewal is way more than a potential name change. We’re not just going to solve everything with a different name on our website,” she said. The party is looking to recruit new candidates and to revise its policies before next heading to the polls, she noted.

The name BC United – a name shared by a soccer club and a basketball team – was one of the most popular alternatives suggested by party members. Some proposed names were disqualified because they are already registered with Elections BC.

The party membership rejected a name change at a convention in 2014. That change was proposed in response to internal struggles with maintaining the party’s centre-right coalition. “It’s a good brand,” Rich Coleman, a senior cabinet minister at the time who represented the party’s conservative wing, told delegates at the convention. “We can win in 2017 with the BC Liberal label.” The party kept its name, but then lost its majority in that election.

The Liberals had ruled British Columbia for 16 years straight, before narrowly losing in 2017 when the NDP formed a minority government with the Greens. But the Liberals did not take that loss as a message from voters to embrace wholesale change.

The snap provincial election in 2020 delivered a solid majority to the NDP, forcing the Liberals to rethink their appeal to voters. Kevin Falcon, a former minister of finance, health and transportation, won the ensuing leadership contest. Mr. Falcon promised to canvass a name change as part of his leadership platform.

Mr. Falcon has also signalled a deeper shift in the party to a more centrist position, noted political scientist Stewart Prest, from Quest University in Squamish.

“It really is an attempt to create a new right-of-centre, but moderate, party within the B.C. political landscape and so the name change is a part of that,” he said.

Mr. Falcon recruited a high-profile candidate from the LGBT+ community, Elenore Sturko, in the recent Surrey South by-election. Ms. Sturko captured that seat and will be sworn in as an MLA on Monday.

In August, Mr. Falcon removed long-time MLA John Rustad from the party caucus after he posted on social media post casting doubt on climate change science. In response, Mr. Falcon tweeted that the party was “strongly committed to substantive climate action.”