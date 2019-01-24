BC Liberals propose oversight reforms after misspending by two senior legislature officials

Open this photo in gallery NDP Premier John Horgan said the current troubles are the result of years of entitlement in the legislature while the BC Liberals were in power. The Liberals governed from 2001 until 2017. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Legislature officials should be barred from foreign travel unless it is approved by the committee of members that manages the House, the BC Liberals say.

After a report this week alleged misspending by two senior legislature officials, all parties agreed to draft a package of reforms to address the issue.

Andrew Wilkinson, Leader of the provincial Opposition, also proposed as part of those reforms that all legislature expenses be posted online, and that the Auditor-General of B.C. conduct a thorough review of accounting procedures.

“I am calling for a complete clearing of the air,” Mr. Wilkinson said at a news conference in Victoria on Thursday, responding to a report from House Speaker Darryl Plecas. The report, the result of the Speaker’s own private investigation, alleged lavish spending and personal enrichment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the part of Craig James, Clerk of the House, and Gary Lenz, the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The two men, now under criminal investigation and suspended with pay since November, have denied any wrongdoing.

NDP Premier John Horgan said the current troubles are the result of years of entitlement in the legislature while the BC Liberals were in power. The Liberals governed from 2001 until 2017.

“I’m asking Premier [John] Horgan to join me,” the Liberal Leader said. “Stop the sniping about who said what to whom and clean house.”

But as Mr. Wilkinson suggested it was time for consensus, Mr. Horgan pointed out that he was far from co-operative as recently as a month ago.

“I recall in December of last year, the Leader of the Opposition called the Speaker a rogue and out of control," the Premier said. "He said something had to be done about the Speaker. The Speaker was a problem. As recently as this week, the House Leader for the BC Liberals said: Why did it take so long? Why did it take so long for the Speaker to expose the excesses in the clerk’s office?

"What I see is more partisanship, more entitlement and an attempt by [Mr. Wilkinson] and his colleagues to try and somehow spread the blame around to everybody. There’s lots of blame to go around. I don’t doubt that. But for him to now say, ‘Stand with me and we will do this together,’ after the way he has approached the issue since December is offensive.”

However, Mr. Horgan said he agreed that Auditor-General Carol Bellringer should look into the issue, citing work done in 2010 on spending issues at the legislature. He said Ms. Bellringer should be entitled to additional resources, as required, for the task.

“My view is that the Auditor-General and her staff are more than capable of picking up where they left off in 2010,” Mr. Horgan said.

And Mr. Horgan also spoke favourably of making expenses more accessible to public scrutiny. The expenses of members of the legislature are now open for review.

Soon after he became speaker in September, 2017, Mr. Plecas began his investigation into the perks and pay for Mr. James and Mr. Lenz, tallying what he called “flagrant” overspending on overseas junkets as well as fine suits, questionable magazine subscriptions and cufflinks bought at taxpayer expense.

On Wednesday, Ms. Bellringer told The Globe and Mail there has been no public will to change the system, but that she welcomes the all-party consensus to pursue reforms. She said she was also troubled that none of the issues the Speaker’s report raised were brought to her attention earlier.