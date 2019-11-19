 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. Liberals table school bus seatbelt bill; NDP says it’s waiting on Ottawa

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal candidate Laurie Throness for Chilliwack - Hope during a joint press conference in Port Moody on March 22, 2012.

John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals want seatbelts in all new school buses.

Liberal member of the legislature Laurie Throness introduced a private member’s bill that would require all new school buses in B.C. purchased after 2021 to be equipped with seatbelts.

Throness cited Transport Canada information from more 25,000 collisions involving school buses in Canada from 1995 to 2004 that resulted in five deaths and more than 3,400 injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the proposed legislation would change B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act to ensure school buses purchased after September 1, 2021 would be equipped with seatbelts.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the province is awaiting the results of a federal government report on school bus safety, including seatbelt policy, before making any changes.

Throness says one of his Chilliwack-area constituents, school bus driver Gary Lillico, started a petition calling for seatbelts in school buses that now has more than 120,000 signatures.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter