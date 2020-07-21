BC Liberals won’t be in virtual pride parade this year, Vancouver Pride Society says

Open this photo in gallery Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness, seen here on March 22, 2012, has come under fire for defending an article published in Light Magazine on conversion therapy. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

The Vancouver Pride Society says the Opposition BC Liberals won’t be part of next month’s virtual pride parade after failing to take action against a member of its caucus accused of homophobia and transphobia.

The society says it informed the party Tuesday and will look forward to hearing about how the Liberals plan to ensure all caucus members understand the harms of conversion therapy.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has come under fire for defending an article published in Light Magazine on the widely discredited practice that claims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Throness also told CTV on July 3 that he planned to continue buying advertising in the Christian publication after Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party’s advertising policy would be reviewed.

Although Wilkinson has said anti-discrimination is a condition of caucus membership, he has remained silent in response to calls for the removal of Throness from caucus or from his role as the critic for children and family development and childcare.

Pride society co-chair Michelle Fortin says she’s disappointed that the Liberals aren’t holding one another accountable and their offer of anti-discrimination training to the party hasn’t been accepted.

Being an ally to people facing discrimination is about more than saying you are opposed to discrimination, Fortin says.

“Allyship is action, it’s no longer just lip service.”

Fortin says marching in a parade is an important show of support, but Vancouver Pride and other pride societies began using an assessment matrix six or seven years ago to ensure participants are living by their words.

The matrix is not about punishing people and the society recognizes that systemic change takes time, she says.

“People can have missteps, we recognize that. So, the matrix includes (asking) have you had a misstep? Yes? OK so you’re not going to get full points. But have you dealt with that effectively? Great, you have four or five points,” she said.

She says the Liberals missed the society’s deadline for response on Monday.

Fortin says that to her knowledge, it will be the first time the society will ban the Liberal party from the parade.

The pride society issued the call to the Liberals last week after reviewing a letter sent by New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert to Wilkinson.

In the letter, Chandra Herbert thanks Wilkinson and some other Liberals for statements opposing discrimination and for committing to review the advertising policy. However, he said it was dangerous to have someone who supports conversion therapy in the role as critic for the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Conversion therapy is a discredited, abusive practice where LGBTQ people are taught to hate themselves,” Chandra Herbert says in the letter.

“It leads to self-harm, depression and suicide. It is discriminatory. It is homophobic. It is transphobic. No science supports the abuse, and neither should the BC Liberal party’s lead on children and family issues.”

