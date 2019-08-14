 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. liquor branch issues call for suppliers of pot-based edibles

Victoria
The Canadian Press
The BC Liquor Distribution Branch wants to hear from licensed marijuana producers able to make and supply new pot-based creations as the province prepares for the soon-to-be legalized edible cannabis market.

The branch has issued a product call, asking would-be suppliers to identify their interest and ability to provide the branch with edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts.

A statement from the liquor distribution branch says successful applicants will see their products marketed throughout the province in both licensed private retailers and government-run BC Cannabis Stores.

The product call opens Thursday and closes on Sept. 11.

New federal regulations covering the sale of non-medical marijuana products take effect in mid-October but Health Canada requires licensed processors to give at least 60 days notice before putting a new cannabis product on the market.

It means pot-laced edibles and other products should be available for sale just in time for the holiday season, although the liquor branch says consumers should expect a limited selection for the first few months.

