B.C. liquor servers to get pay boost on par with general minimum wage increase

The British Columbia government says the province’s lowest-paid workers, liquor servers, are getting a pay boost to match the general minimum wage that’s also set to increase in June.
Labour Minister Harry Bains says he’s proud to put an end to the discriminatory lower minimum wage for liquor servers, 80 per cent of whom are women.
The province says liquor servers earning minimum wage will make $15.20 an hour, up from $13.95, effective June 1.
The general minimum wage is increasing by 60 cents from $14.60 an hour, and the minimum rates for live-in camp leaders and resident caretakers are also increasing.
The province says future increases to the minimum wage, starting next year, will be based on the rate of inflation to provide predictability.
Bains says in a statement many low-income workers have been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.