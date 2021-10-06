 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

B.C. makes training mandatory for commercial truck drivers before taking a road test

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province's new mandatory entry-level training program.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province’s new mandatory entry-level training program.

The Ministry of Transportation says in a written statement that beginning next Monday, anyone applying for a B.C. Class 1 driver’s licence must successfully complete the training program before attempting a road test.

A Class 1 licence is required by operators of truck and trailer rigs where the trailer is equipped with air brakes.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry statement says the program aligns with a new truck driver training framework introduced across Canada in February 2020 as part of the National Safety Code.

Lawrence and Ginny Hunter, whose 18-year-old son Logan died in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, have called for better truck driver training since an inexperienced trucker missed a stop sign in Saskatchewan and collided with the hockey team’s bus, killing 16.

They say truck and bus drivers cope with risky and changing conditions while operating some of the heaviest vehicles on the road, and they believe B.C.’s new program “is an important step toward improving overall commercial vehicle safety across Canada.”

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. must approve upgraded courses offered to truck driver trainees in the province and Lindsay Matthews, the corporation’s vice-president of public affairs and driver licensing, says the new program exceeds minimum Class 1 training standards set by the National Safety Code.

“By harmonizing our program with other provinces, new commercial drivers in British Columbia will be able to smoothly and confidently operate across Canada,” Matthews says in the statement.

The 140-hour program includes more practical behind-the-wheel driving hours, in-yard hours and theoretical instructional hours than required by the National Safety Code, the release says.

B.C. has 15.5 hours of theoretical and hands-on air brake training, almost double the time required by standards set by the National Safety Code, the ministry says.

Story continues below advertisement

The new Class 1 program has been delivered by 46 approved truck driver training schools across B.C. since August.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies