 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. mall evacuated, suspect arrested after youth allegedly seen with a gun: RCMP

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

B.C. mall evacuated, suspect arrested after youth allegedly seen with a gun: RCMP

NANAIMO, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

RCMP say a male suspect has been arrested after a report that a youth was allegedly seen with a gun in a mall in British Columbia.

Sgt. Jon Stuart says Woodgrove Mall in Nanaimo was evacuated late Monday following the reports.

He says there were no reports of anyone being harmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Stuart says the alleged suspect was found at another location around 6:30 p.m.

He says the male is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and that police would provide more details Tuesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter