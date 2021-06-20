B.C. man arrested by RCMP for allegedly soliciting children to touch him sexually

Mounties say they arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly seeking sexual contact with children in Fort St. John, B.C.

RCMP say they were called to a local park at around 10:30 a.m. following reports from witnesses.

They allege the man tried to solicit sexual touching from two children in exchange for a video game card.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the children immediately told a trusted adult what happened, and the man was arrested in a nearby vehicle.

He remains in police custody, but has not yet been charged.

Police say their investigation continues and are urging any other witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

