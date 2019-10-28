 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. man dead after being swept away while fishing in the Capilano River

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
A man in his 30s has died after he was swept away in the Capilano River while fishing in North Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP say four friends were fishing near Cable Pool when one of the men tried to cross the river.

They say the man lost his footing, and one of his friends went in after him, but didn’t get there in time.

The first man was found downstream a short while later, and the second man clung to a rock until he was rescued.

Both friends were taken to hospital, but the first man didn’t survive.

Police are reminding people that North Vancouver’s rivers can be treacherous.

