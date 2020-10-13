B.C. man imprisoned for cousin’s death begins appeal of decades-old murder trial

Open this photo in gallery Robyn Batryn holds a picture of Phillip Tallio holding a cat, at her home in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 7, 2017. BEN NELMS/The Globe and Mail

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty as a teen to killing his 22-month-old cousin, but says he did not know he had admitted guilt or grasped his second-degree murder trial was over until prison guards told him some time after sentencing.

Mr. Tallio, now 54, took the stand Tuesday at B.C.'s Court of Appeal to defend his words and actions over the 37 years he spent behind bars for the horrific crime he maintains he did not commit. He was granted the historic appeal three years ago after new DNA evidence came to light as well as questions about a flawed RCMP investigation, witnesses coming forward about other suspects that were ignored by police, concerns over his two alleged confessions and reports of systemic racism.

Mr. Tallio was convicted in the fall of 1983 after toddler Delavina Mack was found raped and murdered inside a house in Bella Coola, B.C., that April. Mr. Tallio, who was 17 at the time, has maintained his innocence ever since.

Testimony began Tuesday with Mr. Tallio being asked about his reaction to the initial trial in 1983 by Rachel Barsky, his lawyer, who first began working on his case almost a decade ago as a law student with the University of British Columbia’s Innocence Project.

Ms. Barsky asked: “So at some point you understand that the trial is over?”

Mr. Tallio responded: “When the guards came on the living unit that I was on and told me that they believed my life was in danger and I was being put in protective custody. … It felt to me like there wasn’t any chance for me to ask questions about what happened, why things were happening."

He told the three-judge panel that the result made him angry and that he blamed his lawyer for entering the plea agreement without his consent.

The majority of the first day of the appeal was taken up by a Crown prosecutor cross-examining Mr. Tallio and challenging him on his reported cognitive limitations – one of the reasons his defence has said he was originally convicted.

Crown prosecutor Janet Dickie repeatedly asked Mr. Tallio to explain the meaning behind his various letters and other correspondence he authored whilst in prison, often asking him why he used certain words and whether he understood their definitions.

Mr. Tallio, who was listening through headphones to aid his poor hearing, repeatedly said he would spend weeks locked down in his cell writing these missives and routinely needed help from more-educated inmates.

“Being able to use complicated phrases and big words? I had to use somebody with a higher education to explain those words to me so that I could use them,” he said.

In one prickly yet respectful exchange, Ms. Dickie said: “I’m going to suggest that even back in the 1980s you were good at asking for help or advocating for yourself.”

“No,” he said.

“Sir, you understand that in these documents you come across as quite sophisticated, right?” she asked.

“As I explained, I had help,” he responded.

Mr. Tallio is expected to take the stand again Wednesday, followed later in the week by the lawyer who oversaw his original plea agreement.

The Crown is contending Mr. Tallio was properly tried and convicted, and that he only appealed once he realized he would not get parole. In court filings, the Crown described Mr. Tallio’s claims of innocence as “a denial stance that he and his family have committed to for decades.”

There was no direct evidence linking Mr. Tallio to the murder, and the case rested on his alleged confessions to police and to a forensic psychiatrist, both of which raised serious questions at the time.

Mr. Tallio was granted bail at the start of this year and has been living at a halfway house somewhere in Metro Vancouver under curfew and other restrictions, such as avoiding public places where kids are often present.

Mr. Tallio could have received parole more than two decades ago if he had admitted to and accepted responsibility for the crime. Because of this refusal, Mr. Tallio was denied parole and other additional freedoms and privileges, including an escorted absence to visit his dying grandmother and a move to minimum security.

Half a dozen relatives of the murder victim, members of the Nuxalk Nation, attended the hearing Tuesday but declined to offer their thoughts on Mr. Tallio’s testimony.

If he wins his appeal, he will become Canada’s longest-serving person who was wrongfully convicted.

