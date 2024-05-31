B.C. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of wife, Naomi Onotera, in 2021

British Columbia homicide investigators say a 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2021 death of his wife, Naomi Onotera.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Obnes Regis also pleaded guilty to the charge of indignity to human remains during his appearance at a New Westminster, B.C., courthouse on Friday.

A trial had been underway after Regis initially entered not-guilty pleas.

The homicide team says Regis is set to be sentenced in June.

Regis was arrested in December 2021, four months after Onotera’s family reported her missing from her home in Langley, B.C., east of Vancouver.

Onotera worked as a teacher in Surrey before she was killed.