A 21-day murder trial that was supposed to begin Monday in British Columbia Supreme Court in Salmon Arm ended almost immediately as Derek Favell entered a guilty plea.

The Shuswap-area resident, who is in his early 40s, was charged with the 2016 slaying of his former girlfriend Ashley Simpson.

She was reported missing in April of 2016 but the body of the 31-year-old was not found until November 2021 during a search of an area outside Salmon Arm.

Favell was charged with second-degree murder a short time later.

Court documents show Favell will return to court in Salmon Arm on Feb. 6, 2024 for consideration of factors that could affect sentencing.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says sentencing is set for the following week.