British Columbia B.C. man takes stand at trial, denies killing daughters and attempting suicide

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Andrew Berry, centre, appears in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on April 16, 2019.

Felicity Don/The Canadian Press

A Vancouver Island man says he didn’t kill his two daughters and denies he tried to take his own life.

Andrew Berry is testifying in his own defence, charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old sister Aubrey Berry.

A jury has already heard the children were stabbed to death on Christmas Day 2017 in their father’s Oak Bay apartment and that he was found injured in the tub.

Berry told court he had a happy life with the two girls.

He says Chloe was outgoing, while Aubrey was shy.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough has told the jury that Berry will testify he owed loan sharks thousands of dollars and he was attacked in the apartment on the day the girls were killed.

The jury has already heard how police found a note at the scene addressed to Berry’s sister, detailing grievances with relatives and the girls’ mother. The note called them “factors.”

“Betrayed, bullied, and miscast I set out to leave with the kids,” the letter read. “But I thought it better for myself and kids to escape.”

The note contained Berry’s passwords and banking information.

