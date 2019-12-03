 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. man wanted for money laundering in connection with Vietnamese crime group

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP in British Columbia is launching a new campaign to catch a suspected money launderer accused of being affiliated with a Vietnamese organized crime group.

The Mounties told a news conference Tuesday that 32-year-old Cong Dinh of Burnaby and the crime group are alleged to have laundered millions of dollars from drugs trafficked onto Canadian streets.

The RCMP says the investigation dates back to 2010 and Dinh has been charged with five counts of laundering the proceeds of crime and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in 2013 but police say Dinh fled Canada to Vietnam prior to the charges being approved and despite continued efforts he hasn’t been found.

The RCMP is partnering with the Be on the Lookout program, which is launching a campaign to run online, in print, on television and on billboards.

The campaign includes a $50,000 reward for information leading to Dinh’s arrest, which can be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers, before June 3, 2020.

