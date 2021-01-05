B.C. mink farmer euthanizes remaining 1,000 animals on farm after positive COVID-19 tests

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. mink farmer euthanizes remaining 1,000 animals on farm after positive COVID-19 tests

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The operator of a second British Columbia mink farm with animals that tested positive for COVID-19 has euthanized the remaining 1,000 mink, the province’s chief veterinarian says.

The Fraser Valley breeder made the personal decision to put down the operation’s animals after tests last month on three dead mink at the farm confirmed COVID-19, Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen said.

The operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals as more tests are under way to determine the extent of the presence of COVID-19, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a very personal decision by the owner,” Dr. Gunvaldsen said.

Eight workers tested positive at the first farm and Dr. Gunvaldsen said that’s what prompted them to test the mink.

Both operations remain under quarantine.

About 200 mink died at the first farm to test positive in B.C., which has about 15,000 mink.

“On the first farm, we were alerted humans had tested positive for COVID-19, which is why we tested animals,” Dr. Gunvaldsen said. “On this second farm, we have not been aware of humans testing positive for COVID-19.”

She said there are no reports of COVID-19 at B.C.’s eight other farms breeding mink.

Alan Herscovici, a spokesman for the Canada Mink Breeders Association, said imposing strict quarantine and biosecurity measures at mink farms for about two weeks appears to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“What they’ve found in the United States and what I think we’re seeing in B.C. is that generally the virus will run its course very quickly on a mink farm,” he said Tuesday in an interview.

Mr. Herscovici said the B.C. breeder who euthanized his mink acted pro-actively after the three positive COVID-19 tests in an effort to prevent potential risk to other farms.

“They decided the simplest way was to euthanize them all,” he said.

Mr. Herscovici said the mink were not a large part of the breeder’s business, which includes a major agricultural operation.

Dr. Gunvaldsen said she was awaiting further test results on the mink from the second farm but she expected the virus to be widespread.

“We presume the entire farm is positive once we get a diagnosis,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals called for a moratorium on mink farming in the province after COVID-19 was detected in the first Fraser Valley farm last month.

Denmark, the world’s largest supplier of mink fur, decided in November to cull all of its farmed mink, about 15 million animals, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from farm to farm and animals to humans.

Dr. Gunvaldsen said there are no reports of COVID-19 at other B.C. mink farms or current concerns about virus mutations.

“Every country and every jurisdiction really look at their own unique situation to make the decisions that are best for their country or their jurisdiction,” she said.

Mr. Herscovici said containment and quarantine practices in North America appear to be working, while the mink cull that occurred in Denmark could have been an “overreaction.”

There are about 60 mink farms across Canada, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies