B.C. mother sentenced to life in prison for killing eight-year-old daughter

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A British Columbia mother found guilty of the second-degree murder of her eight-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 15 years.

Justice Catherine Murray says Lisa Batstone planned to smother her daughter Teagan before killing herself on Dec. 10, 2014, but she could not follow through with the suicide.

She says Batstone did not want the girl to be with her father, Gabe Batstone, after her suicide and therefore killing her daughter was a selfish act intended to hurt her ex-husband.

Murray says although Lisa Batstone was likely suffering from depression, anxiety and borderline personality disorder at the time, her mental issues did not significantly mitigate her moral culpability.

The judge also says Batstone left notes in her home blaming her ex-husband for the murder and she told several lies to psychiatrists because she hoped to be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but the Crown requested 16 to 18 years without eligibility for parole, while the defence asked for 10.

