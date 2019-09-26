B.C. municipal politicians vote to end foreign sponsorship of receptions at conventions, but room still full of delegates

City politicians in British Columbia say they no longer want the Union of B.C. Municipalities to accept foreign sponsorship.

The politicians were responding to a survey this week after controversy around a reception hosted on Wednesday by the Chinese consulate in Vancouver at the UBCM’s annual September convention. The reception came under fire amid increasing concerns of foreign influence and deteriorating relations between China and Canada.

The executives of the UBCM gave the green light to this year’s wine-and-dine reception last July despite criticism. Instead, the union appointed a panel to undertake a review of the finance and sponsorship of its annual convention.

The survey, conducted by the Convention Finance & Sponsorship Review Panel on Wednesday, shows nearly 65 per cent of the delegates voted against allowing foreign government’s sponsorship for the convention, with almost 45 per cent choosing “strongly disagree.”

But as the event started on Wednesday night, the reception had a room full of delegates from across the province.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West dropped off two boxes of doughnuts and photos of two Canadians detained in China at the reception and called the event “immoral.”

“I’ve seen a number of mayors and city councilors are in there. They seem to be enjoying themselves and enjoying the free food and free drinks,” Mr. West said outside the room. “Unfortunately, we have two of our fellow citizens who cannot enjoy anything, who haven’t spoken to their family, who haven’t had access to legal counsel, who are subject to God knows what.”

He said he was surprised by the turnout and had wanted to see the room empty.

Rob Fraser, mayor of the District of Taylor, said he came to the event to meet and interact with the consulate staff, saying he wouldn’t have such an opportunity otherwise.

“If we don’t have this kind of event, we can’t express our displeasure or pleasure with what they’re doing,” he said at the reception. Mr. Fraser called boycotting such event “counterproductive.”

“I understand that there are differences between the countries. Those issues will be worked out at government levels much higher than us.”

Outside the convention, dozens of Vancouver-area residents took to the streets to call for the organization to reject the sponsorship from the Chinese government.

“Tonight we have to tell our elected officials to say no to Chinese government’s money and also the Chinese Communist regime has no place in our municipalities,” said Fenella Sung, convener for the Canadian Friends of Hong Kong network, which co-organized the rally with Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement.

Other politicians who attended the reception included Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, but none of them replied to The Globe and Mail’s requests for comment on Thursday.

China’s consul-general, Tong Xiaoling, called the allegations of Chinese-government money influence “totally groundless.”

She said providing a platform for the consulate-general and the local communities to promote mutual understanding, communication, friendship and co-operation was “the only motive” of this event.

The Chinese consulate in Vancouver has been a sponsor of the UBCM convention – which requires a $6,000 payment to the union – and has held a reception at the organization’s annual September meeting since 2012.

More than 2,000 councilors, mayors, regional-district directors and staff attend the convention every year.

Opposition to the event has been heightened over the past two years, especially after Canada arrested a Huawei Technologies executive at the request of the United States this past December, which triggered a diplomatic rift between Canada and China. Two Canadians were detained only days after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.

Paul Taylor, spokesperson for UBCM, said the survey is non-binding, but it provides the review panel with clear information from the membership.

