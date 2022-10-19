B.C. NDP leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai attends a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 17, 2022.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s governing New Democrats appeared set to acclaim David Eby as its new leader after an internal investigation recommended his only rival be disqualified from the race.

Mr. Eby is expected to replace Premier John Horgan in the coming weeks. A civil rights lawyer who has served for five years as B.C.’s attorney-general, Mr. Eby would be the province’s 37th premier.

The NDP’s executive council was scheduled to meet Wednesday night to make a final decision on Anjali Appadurai’s leadership bid, but its table officers have already voted to disqualify her. According to a report by the party’s chief electoral officer, Ms. Appadurai “engaged in serious improper conduct” by co-ordinating with non-profit organizations to conduct membership drives. “The CEO decided that the harm from this misconduct cannot be remedied with any consequence short of disqualification of the Appadurai campaign,” the report found.

Ms. Appadurai’s leadership bid exposed the NDP’s weak membership base and highlighted frustration with the party’s environmental policies. The climate activist was backed by Dogwood B.C., which bills itself as a non-partisan “citizen action network,” and the climate activist group 350.org, which urged supporters to join the NDP to participate in the vote that would decide B.C.’s next premier. “We can elect a true climate champion as the next party leader and B.C. Premier,” the campaign promised.

Elizabeth Cull, the party’s chief electoral officer, alleged that activity constituted a contribution from a third party that skirted political financing rules. Further, she found that Dogwood was encouraging people who belonged to another party to join the NDP for the purpose of supporting Mr. Eby’s challenger – a violation of the party’s rules.

Ms. Appadurai released a statement in response to the report, denying that her campaign did anything wrong and arguing that the NDP brass was determined to disqualify her.

“Our campaign followed the rules, and this recommendation of disqualification is the result of a biased and unlevel playing field, repeated changes in interpretation of the rules, and ultimately – an attempt to control a situation in which an underdog candidate outorganized the frontrunner, signing up many more members in just 25 days,” she said.

Her candidacy had tapped into frustration from environmentalists who have been disappointed that the NDP has not fundamentally proved different than the former Liberal government on fracking, liquefied natural gas, the Site C mega dam, and old growth logging. In addition, the NDP government is being sued for its failure to get the province’s climate targets back on track.

Mr. Eby, former executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, was first elected in 2013 when he defeated then-premier Christy Clark in her own riding of Vancouver Point-Grey. After the NDP formed a minority government in 2017, he acted as one of Mr. Horgan’s most trusted lieutenants. The NDP won a majority government in a snap election in 2020, and it does not have to go back to the polls for another two years.

Mr. Horgan announced his decision to step down last June, after completing cancer treatment for the second time.

Mr. Eby is the only sitting member of government who put his hat in the ring, and he has the backing of the majority of the NDP caucus. Mr. Eby did not run a high-profile campaign for leadership, and he has so far only delivered one plank of his leadership platform. The first leadership debate was scheduled for early November, a month ahead of the scheduled leadership vote which will be cancelled if the party executive confirms Ms. Cull’s recommendation.