B.C. NDP MLA Jinny Sims resigns from cabinet due to RCMP investigation

Open this photo in gallery President of the B.C. Teachers Federation, Jinny Sims talks to the media in Vancouver, BC, October 19, 2005. Sims was taking a break after meeting wtih mediator Vince Ready to try to put an end the two week old teachers strike. Lyle Stafford/The Globe and Mail

B.C. New Democratic Party MLA Jinny Sims has resigned her cabinet post as Minister of Citizens Services after it was revealed she is under investigation by the RCMP.

A special prosecutor has been appointed, Premier John Horgan said in a statement issued late Friday afternoon.

Ms. Sims, in a statement, said she does not know the nature of the allegations against her, “but there was no credibility to previous public allegations,” she said. “I am confident that my name will be cleared but do not want to distract from the important work of government in the meantime.”

It is not clear what allegations Ms. Sims is referring to, however she has been in political hot water in recent months.

The Liberal opposition, last May, questioned Ms. Sims in the Legislature about allegations made by her former constituency assistant, Kate Gillie, regarding the minister’s use of her office to provide reference letters for Pakistani citizens seeking visas to Canada. Three of those individuals ended up on a U.S. security watch list. Ms. Sims admitted writing the letters but denied Ms. Gillie’s contention that there was any financial incentive.

In addition, Ms. Sims, whose portfolio included the administration of the province’s freedom of information law, apologized in the spring for using her personal email to conduct work business – a tactic that can be used to circumvent the FOI process.

Mr. Horgan said he was told by Attorney General David Eby on Friday afternoon that a special prosecutor had been appointed to assist the RCMP in their investigation. Special prosecutors are appointed when there is a significant potential for a perceived, or real, improper influence in a criminal justice case.

Selina Robertson will take on the additional cabinet portfolio while Ms. Sims is under investigation.

