British Columbia is offering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, starting with residents of long-term care and assisted-living homes.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says those vaccinations have already begun and people over age 70 in the community will be getting invitations in the coming weeks for a second booster shot.

She says the province will also be considering a fourth dose for Indigenous people over the age of 55, as well as those who are clinically extremely vulnerable in order to reduce hospitalizations.

Henry says immunity is expected to be waning in all these groups, which started getting their last vaccination about six months ago.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended a fourth dose for those who are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

Quebec said today it would be expanding access to fourth doses, while Ontario said it would announce a plan Wednesday to start offering an additional booster to people 60 and older.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.