The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed a Mountie who pleaded guilty to assaulting a University of British Columbia student during a wellness check in Kelowna has received a conditional discharge and was placed on probation for two years.

It says Const. Lacy Browning must also complete 160 hours of community service over the first year, and a $200 “victim fine surcharge” was also imposed.

The service says if she completes all the terms of the discharge, she will not have a conviction or a criminal record.

Browning was accused of punching Mona Wang and dragging the student from her apartment in January 2020 after Wang’s boyfriend called police asking them to check on her.

Surveillance video taken from inside an apartment building, which was disclosed as part of a civil lawsuit filed by Wang, shows the RCMP officer dragging Wang by the arms face down along a carpeted hallway, then stepping on her head in the lobby.

Browning pleaded guilty to one count of assault on what was supposed to be the first day of her trial in November 2022.

Wang previously said she believes Browning should be fired from the RCMP, but the Mounties have not responded to requests for comment and have not released details about whether Browning is still employed following Monday’s sentencing hearing.