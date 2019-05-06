B.C. Ombudsperson demands independent oversight of RCMP jail guards

Open this photo in gallery B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke, seen here, said he raised the issue with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor-General last May. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The B.C. Ombudsperson is calling for independent oversight of municipal detention centres in communities policed by the RCMP after several complaints against jail guards.

In a statement on Monday, B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke outlined two recent complaints from women who said they suffered abuse at the hands of municipal jail guards. One said she was menstruating when she was detained and was denied hygiene products and access to a shower. Another woman, who identified herself in her complaint as a victim of domestic assault, said she was subjected to an attempted strip search and assault by a male guard.

According to Mr. Chalke’s statement, no independent agency has the legal authority to investigate public complaints in municipalities policed by the RCMP. The RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) doesn’t have oversight for jail guards in these municipalities because they aren’t RCMP employees. The guards are either civilian employees or contractors hired by the municipality.

Mr. Chalke said he raised the issue with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor-General last May.

Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor-General, said in a statement on Monday that he agrees there is a gap in independent oversight.

“Since my ministry was informed of the gap by the Ombudsperson last May, my staff have been working with RCMP to find an interim measure that will allow for a level of independent oversight of any misconduct complaints brought against lockup guards in RCMP detention facilities," he said. “We are also exploring possible legislative amendments to address the gap as a longer-term solution, which will be canvassed with the Ombudsperson and other stakeholders.”

Mr. Chalke said he was pleased interim steps have been taken, but added that they are are neither a complete nor adequate solution.

“I’ve been encouraged that they’ve taken interim steps,” Mr. Chalke said. “However, this spring, with the fact that most of a year’s gone by and no permanent action has been taken, I thought it was important to raise the matter with the legislative committee that is currently reviewing the oversight under the Police Act, so I wrote to the committee in March.”

But he said the issue in the longer run must be the subject of a legislative change to ensure there’s a clear and independent statutory process that applies to these individuals in the same way that would apply to staff who work for a municipal police force like that of Vancouver.

This a systemic problem in B.C., where the RCMP are responsible for policing in most municipalities outside the 11 jurisdictions that have their own forces, BC Civil Liberties Association lawyer Dylan Mazur said.

“From my perspective, obviously the appropriate oversight would be the civilian review and complaints commission for the RCMP, because if there’s going to be a complaint of misconduct, for example, inside the jail either against an officer or a jail guard, a non-officer, the context is going to be the same,” Mr. Mazur said.

However, he said that while a complaint process under the CRCC would be ideal because complaints can involve both officers and civilian guards, the province has no authority over the RCMP Act, the federal legislation that covers the CRCC. Given this, if the province moved forward to cover municipal guards under the Police Act, Mr. Mazur said his organization would support it.