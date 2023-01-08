British Columbia’s paramedics and dispatchers have reached a tentative collective agreement with the province that a union president is calling the best deal in the ambulance service in more than a decade.

The Ambulance Paramedics and Ambulance Dispatchers Bargaining Association reached the tentative agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC late Friday night with the assistance of veteran mediator Vince Ready.

Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, or APBC, said he was pleased with the “mutual achievement,” reached after a marathon negotiation session in recent days.

“In all sincerity, I feel that this is the best deal I’ve seen in probably at least 10, 15 years within the ambulance service,” Mr. Clifford said Sunday. “I think that this one will really put in place the foundation for future collective agreements, but also stabilize the ambulance service.”

The parties are not releasing details of the tentative agreement until it has been ratified, which is expected to happen within the next few weeks. But Mr. Clifford said it resolves major issues that the union had been sounding the alarm on, such as its ability to recruit and retain paramedics.

The parties are now finalizing a package with details. The APBC will share these details with its 4,600 members across the province through in-person and virtual meetings, after which point the members will vote.

The previous collective agreement expired on April 1, 2022. Since then, the ambulance service has been vocal about the challenges it has faced, including understaffing, hours-long wait times, and increased call volumes from COVID-19, the toxic drug crisis and respiratory illnesses.

A third of ambulances regularly sit empty because of staffing shortages, a number that has sometimes climbed to nearly half. Two days before Christmas, as the province braced for wintery conditions, The Globe and Mail reported that there were nearly 100 callers in the Lower Mainland in queue for an ambulance.

A significant issue for the union has been its on-call models servicing rural and remote communities. In one model, paramedics work 24-hour shifts for three consecutive days, being paid each day for an eight-hour shift at the station and $2 an hour for each of the remaining 16 hours on call. In the other model, sometimes called “pager pay,” they are paid $2 an hour to be on standby for backup or secondary ambulances and receive a standard paramedic rate when they are on a call.

The union has said the decades-old $2-an-hour rate was particularly unhelpful in recruitment efforts. In October, weeks after contract negotiations began, the province increased on-call pay to $12 an hour as a temporary measure to help stabilize the system in the interim.

On Sunday, Mr. Clifford could not discuss the negotiated details of the on-call models but said the matter had been “resolved.”

Negotiations formally began on Oct. 3, and included roughly 40 in-person bargaining meetings, as well as a number of caucus and committee meetings. Mr. Clifford described the earlier discussions as slow and frustrating but said that the parties started to reach common ground in early December. Soon after, the parties brought in the veteran mediator, Mr. Ready, whom Mr. Clifford described as “a presence.”

“When he walked in the room, you know he’s in the room,” Mr. Clifford said. “His patience, his listening, and really being able to see the true issue and where there’s movement room and common ground, I think that’s probably one of his biggest skill sets. The other big thing is his experience in the province with all the sectors. He just knows where the serious spots are.”

The proposed deal falls within the B.C. government’s ”shared recovery mandate,” which lays out the broad terms for collective bargaining, consistent across all sectors.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that it was pleased to hear of the tentative agreement and will withhold further comment until the ratification process is complete.