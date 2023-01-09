A pastor who was servicing a Metro Vancouver church has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference against children.

Police in New Westminster say they began an investigation after multiple reports came to them.

A police news release says the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2021.

It says after a lengthy investigation by the department’s major crime unit, three charges each of sexual assault and sexual interference have been laid against Pastor Edwin Alvarez.

Police haven’t released which Christian church the pastor was caring for, other than to say it was at a small, Metro Vancouver location.

The statement says Alvarez was arrested with the help of the Saanich Police Department on Jan. 4.