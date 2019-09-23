 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. pharmacists warn of difficult flu season

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. pharmacists warn of difficult flu season

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A recent survey shows that 36 per cent of B.C. residents won't get a flu shot.

The Associated Press

Some pharmacists in B.C. are warning a difficult flu season could lie ahead – because of potential vaccine delays as well as an early and aggressive start to the flu season in Australia, which is often an indicator of the severity of flu in this country.

Pharmacists are concerned about the latest survey showing 36 per cent of B.C. residents don’t plan to get a flu shot this year because they don’t think its effective, necessary or safe, or because they just forget.

However, 83 per cent say they are aware the flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations and save lives, and pharmacist Gianni Del Negro says the flu shot is the most effective tool available in protecting against the flu.

Story continues below advertisement

The Insights West survey about flu shots polled 624 B.C. residents between August 22nd and 28th and has a margin of error plus or minus 3.92 per cent.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter