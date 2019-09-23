B.C. pharmacists warn of difficult flu season

Open this photo in gallery A recent survey shows that 36 per cent of B.C. residents won't get a flu shot. The Associated Press

Some pharmacists in B.C. are warning a difficult flu season could lie ahead – because of potential vaccine delays as well as an early and aggressive start to the flu season in Australia, which is often an indicator of the severity of flu in this country.

Pharmacists are concerned about the latest survey showing 36 per cent of B.C. residents don’t plan to get a flu shot this year because they don’t think its effective, necessary or safe, or because they just forget.

However, 83 per cent say they are aware the flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations and save lives, and pharmacist Gianni Del Negro says the flu shot is the most effective tool available in protecting against the flu.

The Insights West survey about flu shots polled 624 B.C. residents between August 22nd and 28th and has a margin of error plus or minus 3.92 per cent.

