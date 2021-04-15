 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. pledges $2-billion more in loans to build lower-cost housing

Frances Bula
VICTORIA
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

The B.C. government is about to pour money into increasing the supply of lower-cost housing in the province by more than tripling the amount of money it’s willing to lend builders at rock-bottom government interest rates.

Attorney-General and Housing Minister David Eby has previously focused on demand-side measures to cool housing costs, such as imposing taxes on foreign buyers and on homes that are left empty. On Thursday, he said the additional $2-billion in provincial housing-loan money will be a jump-start for the construction of thousands of new apartments and townhouses that households with $75,000 a year or less can afford.

And Mr. Eby said there is a lineup of builders – both non-profits and private developers – ready with projects if they can get that kind of advantageous loan.

Story continues below advertisement

“The money is a catalyst. Within the first three years, we expect it will deliver more than 8,000 units,” he said.

B.C. to receive $205-million in rapid-housing funding

Low-interest financing is something both non-profit and private builders say is a huge benefit, even though it’s not the kind of measure that the general public often sees or understands the way they do rent control or tax breaks.

“With our two [rental] projects in Vancouver, it’s absolutely critical. Without it, we couldn’t go ahead,” said Tim Grant, a vice-president at PCI Group, a major development company that is building two large apartment buildings on the Vancouver-Burnaby border under the city’s current moderate-rental program.

That program requires rents in at least 20 per cent of the units to be significantly below market. Studio rents are set at $900 a month.

Mr. Grant said PCI has access to low-interest financing through a federal program for those buildings, but that the non-profit development company whose board he sits on, Catalyst, has used both federal and provincial low-interest loans to be able to complete buildings with the lowest possible rents.

The CEO of a major housing non-profit in Vancouver also said inexpensive construction-loan money is crucial.

“Every dollar we save buys greater affordability,” said William Azaroff at Brightside Community Homes Foundation. The units in a building go from 30 per cent being at affordable rate to between 50 per cent and 60 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

His organization is currently redeveloping some of its 940 apartments as well as adding 200 more. Those are largely rented to seniors, families and people with disabilities who can’t afford private-market rents.

Brightside has received money through the B.C. construction-loan program that already exists, which was working with a pool of about $800-million until Thursday’s announcement.

Governments can lend money at rates significantly below private lenders because they can borrow from elsewhere at similarly low rates since they are considered so secure.

A difference of only one percentage point in borrowing for a non-profit or private developer having to finance a $40-million project is more than a million dollars over five years.

The head of the B.C. organization that represents commercial developers said it is encouraging to see the province working on new measures that are focused on supply, instead of taxes on certain categories of buyers aimed at reducing demand from investors.

“This is much more effective than the demand-side measures,” said Anne McMullin, the CEO of the Urban Development Institute.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. McMullin and many others would like to see other government measures aimed at including supply – removing the GST from new rental homes, eliminating PST on construction supplies, among others – but is pleased with this move for the moment.

Some of the money that Mr. Eby announced Thursday will also be available to help non-profit groups that would like to develop housing on land they have – churches, service clubs and the like – employ professional consultants to guide them through the development process.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies