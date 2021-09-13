 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. police watchdog called after armed man fatally shot on Vancouver Island

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Police on Vancouver Island say British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer fatally shot an armed man on Sunday.

They say Saanich officers responded to a report of man who was armed, in crisis and making threats at an intersection near a shopping centre shortly before 10 a.m.

They say officers learned the man had allegedly stolen from a nearby liquor store while armed and several officers from neighbouring Victoria went to assist.

A statement from the Victoria department says police engaged with the man until about 11 a.m. before an “interaction” occurred an one of their officers shot him.

They say officers and paramedics gave the man first aid, but he died at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified to examine the incident.

