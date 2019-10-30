 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. police watchdog investigates man’s death after police used stun gun

The Canadian Press
A man has died in hospital after a stun gun was used during his arrest near Sicamous, B.C.

The province’s police watchdog says the 38-year-old man died Tuesday evening.

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after the RCMP arrested the man when officers responded to reports of an erratic driver whose vehicle was straying from its lane in the early hours of Monday morning.

The RCMP says when officers tried to stop the vehicle, it allegedly fled and narrowly missed hitting a police officer.

The vehicle was stopped again in Malakwa, west of Kamloops, and police said when the driver allegedly resisted arrest they used a stun gun and handcuffed the man, who went into medical distress.

The investigations office is a civilian agency that probes all cases of injury or death involving police.

It says the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

