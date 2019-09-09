B.C. police watchdog investigating death of woman from North Vancouver

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing in North Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office says RCMP filed a missing person’s report for Elizabeth Napierala following a welfare check at a home in North Vancouver.

Police said in a news release that Ms. Napierala was last seen Sept. 2, and that she suffered from medical conditions that leave her vulnerable to being outside and prone to falling.

RCMP then informed the investigations office on Sept. 5 that the woman was found in her home and paramedics declared her dead.

The investigations office says in a news release that it has started an investigation to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inactions may have played in the woman’s death.

The office investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

