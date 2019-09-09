 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. police watchdog investigating death of woman from North Vancouver

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. police watchdog investigating death of woman from North Vancouver

SURREY, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing in North Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office says RCMP filed a missing person’s report for Elizabeth Napierala following a welfare check at a home in North Vancouver.

Police said in a news release that Ms. Napierala was last seen Sept. 2, and that she suffered from medical conditions that leave her vulnerable to being outside and prone to falling.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP then informed the investigations office on Sept. 5 that the woman was found in her home and paramedics declared her dead.

The investigations office says in a news release that it has started an investigation to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inactions may have played in the woman’s death.

The office investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter