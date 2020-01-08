B.C. police watchdog investigating fatal shooting by Mountie in the Shuswap: RCMP

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting by Mounties in the Shuswap region. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The RCMP says British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted in a man’s death in the Shuswap region.

They say Mounties in Salmon Arm received a complaint at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday that someone had severely damaged property at a home in Tappen, about 90 kilometres east of Kamloops.

Officers located a male suspect at a neighbouring residence, set up a containment perimeter and called the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team after an attempted arrest was called off due to the level of risk.

Police say officers used a chemical agent in an attempt to force the suspect to leave the residence, which he did.

They say the man was fatally shot in an interaction with a police officer as he attempted to flee the area.

No one else was injured during the incident and the Independent Investigations Office is investigating.

The civilian-led agency conducts investigations into deaths or incidents of serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer in the province.