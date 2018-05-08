B.C. police watchdog investigating after incident at Nanaimo ferry terminal

BC Ferries says sailings from its Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo were delayed today because of a police incident.

Former Saanich mayor Frank Leonard said he heard a loud bang and then a series of gunshots when he was sitting in his vehicle waiting for ferry traffic to unload from the B.C. mainland.

The RCMP could not be reached for comment but British Columbia’s police watchdog says its investigators were on their way to Nanaimo.

The Independent Investigations Office is a civilian oversight agency that looks into all incidents involving the police that result in serious harm or death.

The ferry service says its regular 10:40 a.m. sailing departed about 45 minutes late as a result of the incident.

John Athey told Nanaimo News Now that the RCMP put a spike strip across lanes at the terminal and they appeared to be waiting for a vehicle.

“I saw police smash the car and turn it around. They jumped out and shot into the driver’s side window,” Athey said.

“It was just like a movie. When the police jumped out of their car they ran right up close and fired into the window. ... I could actually see the glass coming off the window. It was unbelievable.”

Leonard said he was watching for the usual gush of traffic to leave the ferry but only a few cars were allowed off before he heard the gunfire.

“I thought six to eight (shots) – witnesses always get that wrong,” Leonard said. “Then it was all quiet, really, really quiet.”

He couldn’t say if shots were exchanged.

“The incident was away from everybody in a relatively confined place,” Leonard added.

“It certainly seemed to be a planned place.”

Ferry sailings were still scheduled to proceed throughout the day.

The ferry terminal is the main access route between the mainland and central Vancouver Island.