 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. police watchdog recommends charges against officers in stolen pickup crash

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia’s police watchdog has filed a report to the B.C. prosecution service for consideration of charges against officers involved in a crash in Kamloops last December.

The Independent Investigations Office says the RCMP reported on Dec. 8, 2018, that a crash occurred between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck at around 12:30 a.m.

The office says the RCMP reported at the time that previous attempts to stop the truck had been unsuccessful and during the arrest, the driver suffered injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The office conducted an investigation and chief civilian director Ron MacDonald says in a news release Monday that reasonable grounds exist to believe that officers committed offences.

He says the oversight agency has asked the prosecution service to consider charges of assault against one officer and charges related to Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act driving offences against all three officers.

In order to approve the charges, the office says the prosecution service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence and that prosecution is required in the public interest.

The agency says it won’t make any additional comments about the case while the matter is with the Crown.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter