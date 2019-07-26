 Skip to main content

B.C. Premier John Horgan assigns, makes changes to parliamentary secretary jobs

B.C. Premier John Horgan assigns, makes changes to parliamentary secretary jobs

Victoria
The Canadian Press
NDP candidate Sheila Malcolmson celebrates with Premier John Horgan after winning the byelection in Nanaimo, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has appointed Sheila Malcolmson as his parliamentary secretary for environment.

Horgan says Malcolmson, who won the Nanaimo by-election in January for the New Democrats, will focus her work on addressing marine-sourced plastic debris and make recommendations for action on derelict vessels.

A news release says Ravi Kahlon has been appointed as parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.

The release says Kahlon will help the minister, Doug Donaldson, to work with communities in the Interior as the forest industry there faces significant challenges.

Anne Kang will add multiculturalism to her role as parliamentary secretary for seniors.

The government has eight parliamentary secretaries helping ministers in the New Democrat cabinet.

