B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to the news media at the Pinnacle Hotel in Vancouver on June 28, 2022. Mr. Horgan has announced his plans to resign in the fall.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

John Horgan has announced that he will step down as B.C. Premier this fall, saying two bouts of cancer and 36 years in government have left him without the intensity needed to commit to another term.

Mr. Horgan made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters that his most recent bout with cancer caused him to reflect on how he wanted to spend his remaining summers, and bolstered his desire to pass the torch on to the next generation.

“I’m going to be 63 this summer and I’ve been involved in public life, working in government, for 36 years,” he said. “I’ve been an MLA for 17, leader of the NDP for eight, Premier for five. I don’t want to sound like a résumé here, but if you add all that up, it’s a lot of intensity.”

Mr. Horgan said he made the decision on a recent stroll at Otter Point, on Vancouver Island, with his wife.

“Ellie and I were walking on the beach, laughing and reflecting on how many beaches we’ve walked on in our lives … and it was just a moment where we said, ‘Let’s do more of this and less of that,’ quite frankly,” he said.

Mr. Horgan said he has asked BC NDP president Aaron Sumexheltza to work with the provincial council and the executive to select a date in the fall for a leadership convention. Until then, the Premier said he is “singularly focused” on the issue of affordability, and the impact of inflation in B.C.

In May, 2017, B.C. voters elected the first provincial minority government in six decades, with the Liberals winning 43 seats, one short of a majority. The NDP won 41, and the Greens three. Mr. Horgan’s New Democrats and Andrew Weaver’s Greens signed a confidence and supply agreement to topple Christy Clark’s Liberals, with the Greens supporting an NDP minority government and allowing it to survive a four-year term.

Mr. Horgan’s gamble to call an early election in October, 2020, paid off when his NDP swept across much of Metro Vancouver, taking ridings that have long been traditional strongholds of the right-of-centre Liberals, and returning Mr. Horgan to the legislature as Premier of the first NDP majority government since 1996.

His government has held power through a series of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly heat dome, unprecedented flooding and a toxic drug crisis that has killed thousands.

Last October, Mr. Horgan revealed that he had discovered a lump in his throat. He underwent a surgery and biopsy and, the following month, announced that the pathology had confirmed the lump was cancerous.

Mr. Horgan said Tuesday that he had undergone 35 radiation treatments and is now cancer-free, but that his energy flags as the days go by, leading him to conclude that he could not make another six-year commitment to the job.

