British Columbia

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he has no plans to call an election

Prince George, B.C.
The Canadian Press
B.C. Premier John Horgan holds his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan says he has no plans to call an election as the Opposition Liberals ramp up their nomination process in British Columbia.

The NDP has a minority in the legislature and governs with the support of the Green party.

Horgan says the Green party and its former leader Andrew Weaver, who now sits as an Independent, want to continue with the agreement that allows the New Democrats to remain in power.

The next election is scheduled to be held in October 2021.

The Liberals are holding open nominations in 11 battleground ridings and have been saying in news releases that an election “could happen at any time.”

But Horgan said the agreement with the Greens is providing the province with stability.

“Quite frankly, the only people that seem to be clamouring for an election are B.C. Liberals,” he told a news conference on Wednesday in Prince George.

“The people of B.C. are not saying, ‘You need to have an election.’ They are seeing stable government.”

The NDP has 41 seats in the legislature, one fewer than the Liberals. There are also two Greens and two Independents.

The last provincial election was in 2017.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

