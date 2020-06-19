B.C. Premier John Horgan says he wants to collect race-based data

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on June 3, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

B.C. Premier John Horgan wants to begin collecting race and ethnicity-based data across ministries to help inform government policy.

In a letter sent this week to Kasari Govender, the provincial Human Rights Commissioner, and to Michael McEvoy, the Information and Privacy Commissioner, Mr. Horgan says he is looking for a response by Sept. 20 on how data can be collected in a way that balances efficiency with privacy concerns.”

“The effects of system racism have been disproportionately borne by racialized and marginalized communities for generations. Hopefully through your work we can develop progressive and rigorous frameworks that can guide future public policy decisions,” Mr. Horgan writes.

“I would like you to examine how to craft a policy initiative that balances the right to privacy with the call from community advocates, health researchers and public policy professionals for rigorous and thoughtful data collection, to address systemic racism,” Mr. Horgan writes in the letter obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Mr. Horgan makes it clear that he is looking for a broad-based application of the idea. “I am hopeful you can examine how race and ethnicity-based data collection can be applicable across multiple ministries, including differential impacts and outcomes of government policy on housing, education, policing, poverty, reduction and health care,” he writes.

And he notes there have been recent initiatives in this area in Toronto and Ontario. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government is looking at the issue.

However, British Columbia’s Information and Privacy Commissioner is urging caution on the issue.

“It could be a good idea if it’s done the right way. You need to engage with the communities you set out to help, both Indigenous and racialized communities,” Mr. McEvoy said in an interview on Thursday.

“I think you have to set out on a path to have very significant and candid conversations about what the objectives are, and then after that, if that ratifies the path ahead, you have to make sure you have proper governance and oversight of the collection of that data."

Mr. Horgan acknowledges issues around “stigmatization and privacy” involving the collection of such data.

The Premier said he was looking for recommendations on collecting and disseminating data that protect individual privacy, gaps and shortcomings in currently available data sets, examples of standards for data collection or management that can be applicable in B.C. and gathering and reporting statistics in a credible and permanent manner.

The Premier also cites the need for an “intersectional lens” that examines race and ethnicity as well as class, gender, geography, immigration status and the challenges of first-generation immigrants, among other areas.

Ms. Govender said she is pleased at the government’s move, which comes as human-rights commissions across Canada are seeking action on the issue. Earlier this month, Ms. Govender and other federal, provincial and territorial human-rights commissions leaders signed a letter making the case for the collection of the health data.

In a statement issued Thursday, Ms. Govender said, “Colour-blind approaches to health only worsen outcomes for Black, Indigenous and racialized people because we can’t address what we can’t see.

“We know that the national collection and analysis of health data that includes race and Indigeneity are critical to identifying inequalities and advancing human rights in Canada,” Ms. Govender said.

“While this collection is vital, we must also work to mitigate the risk that this data will be used to reinforce stigmatization or marginalization for communities that have already experienced harm as a result of historic and ongoing discrimination in Canada. There are legitimate concerns about how this collection may contribute to stigmatization of Indigenous, Black or racialized people, and we will be looking squarely at this issue in our recommendations,” she said

However, Mr. McEvoy said his office would not be producing a report by the September deadline because he would prefer to advise the government on how to proceed once it reaches conclusions on the issue. “That’s where I think I can be of greatest value. I do this all the time,” he said.

Mr. McEvoy said that the Premier’s request highlights some challenging issues around the value of this data, and how it can be handled.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the same data that can be used target resources to communities in need can also result in discrimination if certain communities are seen to have a predisposition to the virus.

“[The data] could definitely be used for the purpose of good, but some considerable care needs to be taken in terms of how it is both collected and used,” he said.

