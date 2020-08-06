B.C. premier says students will be safe despite ‘unprecedented challenge’ posed by coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Desks sit in a classroom at Pacific Heights Elementary school in Surrey, B.C., on June 12, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Sending students back to class in September in British Columbia will be “an unprecedented challenge” during a pandemic but Premier John Horgan says he’s confident children will be safe.

Some parents and teachers have expressed concern about the resumption of school next month, but Horgan says the government would not put children at risk if “the danger was overwhelming.”

He says the province has done very well slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following scientific advice but, despite that, he understands that parents, students and teachers are anxious.

Horgan says it’s time to start opening schools so plans can be made and adjusted and he’s confident that every effort is being made to get it right.

The BC Teachers’ Federation has said that government’s plan to fully reopen schools needs more time and a lot more work if it is going to keep everyone safe.

The premier made the comments in Surrey where he announced a new regional cancer centre for the city to be included in the construction of the new Surrey hospital.

