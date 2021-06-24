 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. privacy commissioner considering investigation of Liberal Party use of facial-recognition technology

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. McEvoy says he's considering launching an investigation into the use of facial recognition technology by the federal Liberals.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s information and privacy commissioner says he’s considering launching an investigation into the use of facial-recognition technology by the Liberal Party of Canada.

Michael McEvoy says he is reviewing a request the Canadian Civil Liberties Association made to the federal Liberals to stop using facial-recognition technology as part of its process to select candidates in the next federal election.

He says his office will examine the association’s call to determine if there are B.C. connections that could warrant further investigation under the province’s privacy laws.

Mr. McEvoy says B.C. is the only jurisdiction in Canada that has privacy laws ensuring the activities of political parties are subject to independent oversight, including the use of identity technology.

Civil liberties group urges Liberal Party to stop using facial recognition technology

A letter sent Wednesday to the Liberal party by the civil liberties association says using facial-recognition technology to allow its members to vote online during the pandemic is laudable for some democratic goals, but at this time is the wrong tool for Canada.

Liberal party spokesman Braeden Caley has said the party consulted with the federal privacy commissioner before deciding to use the technology.

